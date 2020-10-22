Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. with ticker code (PK) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 15 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 11.16. With the stocks previous close at 9.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.2%. The day 50 moving average is 10.3 while the 200 day moving average is 9.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,337m. Company Website: http://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn