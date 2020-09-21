Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.0% Downside

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. found using ticker (PK) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 6.5 calculating the average target price we see 9.85. With the stocks previous close at 11.19 this would indicate that there is a downside of -12.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.63 while the 200 day moving average is 9.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,535m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn