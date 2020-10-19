Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. with ticker code (PK) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 11.16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.3 and the 200 day MA is 9.49. The market cap for the company is $2,347m. Find out more information at: http://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn