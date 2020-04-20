Park City Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 152.7% Upside

Park City Group found using ticker (PCYG) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10.5 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 9.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.66 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 152.7%. The 50 day MA is 4.07 while the 200 day moving average is 4.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $75m. Visit the company website at: http://www.parkcitygroup.com

Park City Group, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

