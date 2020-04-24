Park City Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 107.4% Upside

Park City Group found using ticker (PCYG) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10.5 and 8 and has a mean target at 9.25. Now with the previous closing price of 4.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 107.4%. The day 50 moving average is 4.03 while the 200 day moving average is 4.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $85m. Company Website: http://www.parkcitygroup.com

Park City Group, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

