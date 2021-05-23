Park City Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.7% Upside

Park City Group with ticker code (PCYG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 7. With the stocks previous close at 4.94 this would imply there is a potential upside of 41.7%. The 50 day MA is 4.77 while the 200 day moving average is 4.81. The market cap for the company is $95m. Find out more information at: http://www.parkcitygroup.com

Park City Group, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.