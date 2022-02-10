Park City Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.7% Upside

Park City Group found using ticker (PCYG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 5 with a mean TP of 7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.94 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 41.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.81. The market cap for the company is $95m. Find out more information at: http://www.parkcitygroup.com

The potential market cap would be $134m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Park City Group, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.