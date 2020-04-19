Pareteum Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 807.8% Upside

Pareteum Corporation with ticker code (TEUM) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 8.5 and 0.75 calculating the average target price we see 4.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 807.8%. The day 50 moving average is 0.45 while the 200 day moving average is 0.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $65m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pareteum.com

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company’s platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various other applications. In addition, the company provides software solutions, which layer over disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged communication services and applications for enterprise communications and core telecommunications markets; and Wi-Fi access on mobile devices through its SaaS platform. Pareteum Corporation serves the markets of Internet of Things, mobile virtual network operators, smart cities, and application developers. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

