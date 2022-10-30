Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 368.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. found using ticker (PZG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1.75 and 1.25 calculating the mean target price we have 1.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 368.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $15m. Visit the company website at: https://www.paramountnevada.com

The potential market cap would be $70m based on the market concensus.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada. The company also holds 100% interest in the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 federal mining claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

