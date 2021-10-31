Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 174.1% Upside

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. found using ticker (PZG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.75 and 1.9 with the average target price sitting at 2.33. Now with the previous closing price of 0.85 this would imply there is a potential upside of 174.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.83 while the 200 day moving average is 0.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $32m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.paramountnevada.com

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada. The company also holds 100% interest in the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 federal mining claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.