Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 134.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. with ticker code (PZG) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 3 and 2.25 calculating the mean target price we have 2.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 134.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.14 and the 200 day MA is 1.14. The company has a market cap of $40m. Company Website: http://www.paramountnevada.com

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

