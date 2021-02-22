Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 119.2% Upside

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. with ticker code (PZG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 2.25 calculating the mean target price we have 2.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 119.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.16 and the 200 day MA is 1.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $43m. Visit the company website at: http://www.paramountnevada.com

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.