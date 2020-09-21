Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.5% Upside

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. with ticker code (PZG) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 1.8 with the average target price sitting at 2.3. Now with the previous closing price of 1.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 85.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.22 while the 200 day moving average is 1.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $40m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.paramountnevada.com

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

