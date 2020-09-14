Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 105.4% Upside

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. with ticker code (PZG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3 and 1.8 calculating the mean target price we have 2.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.12 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 105.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.23 and the 200 day MA is 1.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $37m. Find out more information at: http://www.paramountnevada.com

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

