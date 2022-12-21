Paragon Banking Group PLC 5.5% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Paragon Banking Group PLC with ticker (LON:PAG) now has a potential upside of 5.5% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 575 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Paragon Banking Group PLC share price of 544 GBX at opening today (21/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 5.5%. Trading has ranged between 365 (52 week low) and 619 (52 week high) with an average of 480,038 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,277,767,215.



