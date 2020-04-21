Paragon Banking Group PLC 38.1% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Paragon Banking Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PAG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Paragon Banking Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 435 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 38.1% from the opening price of 315 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 56.6 points and decreased 176.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 555.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 217 GBX.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 402.23 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 465.19. There are currently 256,481,905 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 790,898. Market capitalisation for LON:PAG is £794,067,993 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn