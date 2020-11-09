Twitter
Pantheon International Returns, resilience and responsibility (Analyst Interview)

Pantheon International plc (LON:PIN) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTak. Mark explains why he called his recent article on the company resilience and responsibility, how it earns market-beating returns, why he emphasises resilience, responsibility and ESG and the risks involved.

Pantheon International is a listed FTSE 250 private equity investment trust, overseen by an independent Board of Directors and managed by Pantheon, one of the leading private equity investment managers globally. PIP offers investors a liquid, differentiated entry point to the excellent growth potential of global private equity, with access to the primary, secondary and co-investment opportunities of some of the best managers in the world. The company has a track record of outperformance, and manages risk through diversification and rigorous selection based on Pantheon’s extensive experience and international platform.

