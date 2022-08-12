Pantheon International: FY’22 results – it is not just lionesses that roar

FY’22 was a record year for Pantheon International plc (LON:PIN) in terms of NAV growth, cash generation and investment activity. The period saw valuation gains of 24.4%, nearly double the 10-year average. Combined with positive forex (7.2%) and a small buyback benefit, the 31% NAV growth was more than double the 10-year average, and this was achieved net of all fees. PIN saw its largest-ever single company exit, and uplifts on exit averaged 42%. This performance followed outperformance over the previous 34 years through multiple cycles. Despite this, PIN, and the rest of the PE sector, are trading at near-record discounts to NAV.

We note i) sentiment to the economic cycle (NAV rose every year in the 1990s’ recession, and in FY’20), ii) adverse sentiment to illiquid and unquoted investments and their valuation (PIN has permanent capital and proven exit uplifts) and iii) sentiment to the sustained discount. Short term, there can be forex volatility. Investment summary: Pantheon International is in an attractive market, can pick the best part of that market, and has competitive operational advantages. Its manager, deal selection and portfolio structuring add value. To the end of June 2022, this delivered a 12.4% NAV CAGR since inception in 1987. Corporate governance is strong, and the NAV is conservatively valued. Investors get liquid access to the global PE market. There are risks around the cycle, and illiquid and unquoted underlying assets. The discount appears anomalous with risk-adjusted returns.

