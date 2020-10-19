Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.6% Upside

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc with ticker code (PHX) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.7 and 2.7 with a mean TP of 2.7. With the stocks previous close at 1.64 this would imply there is a potential upside of 64.6%. The 50 day MA is 1.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $36m. Find out more information at: http://www.phxmin.com

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

