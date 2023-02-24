Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energi – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.0% Downside

Broker Ratings

Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energi with ticker code (PAM) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38.8 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 30.73. Now with the previous closing price of 32.34 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.0%. The 50 day MA is 32.12 while the 200 day moving average is 25.81. The company has a market cap of $1,829m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pampaenergia.com

The potential market cap would be $1,738m based on the market concensus.

Pampa Energía S.A., an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. The company has an installed electricity generation capacity of approximately 4,970 megawatts; and 21,414 kilometers of high voltage electricity transmission network in Argentina. It is also involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. In addition, the company offers petrochemicals, such as styrene, synthetic rubber, and polystyrene. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 12.625 thousands of barrels of oil and LNG, as well as 24.537 millions of cubic meters of natural gas; owned a refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 25.8 thousand barrels per day; and operated a network of 92 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

