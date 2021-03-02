Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energi – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energi with ticker code (PAM) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 12 with a mean TP of 14.65. Now with the previous closing price of 13.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.47 and the 200 day moving average is 12.58. The company has a market cap of $779m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pampaenergia.com

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed electricity generation capacity of approximately 4,751 megawatts; 3.1 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and Northwestern Greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,981 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; monomer styrene; and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2019, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 135.4 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 25.8 thousand barrels per day; and operated a network of 90 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.