Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energi – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energi with ticker code (PAM) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 12 with a mean TP of 14.65. Now with the previous closing price of 13.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.47 and the 200 day moving average is 12.58. The company has a market cap of $779m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pampaenergia.com

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed electricity generation capacity of approximately 4,751 megawatts; 3.1 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and Northwestern Greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,981 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; monomer styrene; and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2019, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 135.4 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 25.8 thousand barrels per day; and operated a network of 90 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.