Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energi – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.4% Downside

Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energi with ticker code (PAM) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31.7 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 27.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.59 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -8.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.03 while the 200 day moving average is 23.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,662m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pampaenergia.com

The potential market cap would be $1,523m based on the market concensus.

Pampa Energía S.A., an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. The company has an installed electricity generation capacity of approximately 4,970 megawatts; and 21,414 kilometers of high voltage electricity transmission network in Argentina. It is also involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. In addition, the company offers petrochemicals, such as styrene, synthetic rubber, and polystyrene. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 12.625 thousands of barrels of oil and LNG, as well as 24.537 millions of cubic meters of natural gas; owned a refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 25.8 thousand barrels per day; and operated a network of 92 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.