Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energi – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.8% Downside

Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energi with ticker code (PAM) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 16.41. Now with the previous closing price of 16.89 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.81 and the 200 day moving average is 15.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $930m. Company Website: http://www.pampaenergia.com

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. It has an installed electricity generation capacity of approximately 4,955 megawatts; and 21,090 kilometers of high voltage electricity transmission network in Argentina. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as styrene, synthetic rubber, and polystyrene. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 13.526 thousands of barrels of oil and LNG, as well as 21.790 millions of cubic meters of natural gas; owned a refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 25.8 thousand barrels per day; and operated a network of 91 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

