Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energi – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.6% Upside

Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energi found using ticker (PAM) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 25 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 14.34. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.6%. The 50 day MA is 11.39 and the 200 day MA is 10.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,135m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pampaenergia.com

Pampa Energía S.A., an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed electricity generation capacity of approximately 4,751 megawatts; 3.1 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and Northwestern Greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,981 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; monomer styrene; and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2019, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 135.4 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 25.8 thousand barrels per day; and operated a network of 90 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was founded in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

