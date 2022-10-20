Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Pagegroup PLC 32.2% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Pagegroup PLC with ticker (LON:PAGE) now has a potential upside of 32.2% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 600 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Pagegroup PLC share price of 407 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 32.2%. Trading has ranged between 357 (52 week low) and 691 (52 week high) with an average of 1,014,322 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,340,106,610.

PageGroup plc is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in the recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services. The Company’s segments include EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas and United Kingdom. The Company operates through approximately four brands: Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Outsourcing. Page Executive provides a range of search, selection and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis. Michael Page recruits on a permanent, temporary, contract and interim basis. Page Personnel offers specialist recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees or temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical and junior management levels. Page Outsourcing allows its clients to focus on their core business. Its Page Outsourcing offers solution for high-volume hiring and specific project recruitment needs across a range of market. It operates across 37 countries.



