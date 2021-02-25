Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

PAE Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

PAE Incorporated with ticker code (PAE) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 13.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 54.6%. The 50 day MA is 9.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.13. The company has a market cap of $777m. Find out more information at: http://www.pae.com

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft. The National Security Solutions segment offers counter-threat solutions, such as training support, intelligence mission support, and counter-terrorism solutions; and information optimization services, including business process outsourcing services to government agencies, including citizenship processing and litigation services, and systems support. PAE Incorporated is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.