PAE Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.6% Upside

PAE Incorporated with ticker code (PAE) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 13.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 54.6%. The 50 day MA is 9.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.13. The company has a market cap of $777m. Find out more information at: http://www.pae.com

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft. The National Security Solutions segment offers counter-threat solutions, such as training support, intelligence mission support, and counter-terrorism solutions; and information optimization services, including business process outsourcing services to government agencies, including citizenship processing and litigation services, and systems support. PAE Incorporated is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia.