PAE Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.5% Upside

PAE Incorporated found using ticker (PAE) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 13.5. Now with the previous closing price of 8.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 51.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.34 and the 200 day MA is 9.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $821m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pae.com

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing. Its services include expeditionary construction; national army and police training, and civil infrastructure support; foreign assistance and global stability operations; and criminal justice sector development. Its customers include the U.S. government, international agencies, and foreign governments. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.