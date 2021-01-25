PAE Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.5% Upside

PAE Incorporated found using ticker (PAE) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 12 with a mean TP of 13.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.91 this would imply there is a potential upside of 51.5%. The day 50 moving average is 9.34 and the 200 day moving average is 9.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $821m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pae.com

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing. Its services include expeditionary construction; national army and police training, and civil infrastructure support; foreign assistance and global stability operations; and criminal justice sector development. Its customers include the U.S. government, international agencies, and foreign governments. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.