Packaging Corporation of Americ – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.7% Downside

Packaging Corporation of Americ with ticker code (PKG) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 134 and 90 with a mean TP of 106.36. Now with the previous closing price of 116.53 this would imply there is a potential downside of -8.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 110.37 and the 200 day moving average is 100.72. The market cap for the company is $11,163m. Find out more information at: http://www.packagingcorp.com

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. This segment sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. The Paper segment manufactures and sells commodity and specialty papers, as well as communication-based papers, such as cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers. This segment sells white papers through its sales and marketing organization. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

