Packaging Corporation of Americ – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.2% Downside

Packaging Corporation of Americ found using ticker (PKG) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 120 and 90 with a mean TP of 101.27. Now with the previous closing price of 103.51 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.2%. The day 50 moving average is 100.23 and the 200 day moving average is 95.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,921m. Company Website: http://www.packagingcorp.com

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. This segment sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. The Paper segment manufactures and sells commodity and specialty papers, as well as communication-based papers, such as cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers. This segment sells white papers through its sales and marketing organization. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

