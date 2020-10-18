Packaging Corporation of Americ – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.4% Downside

Packaging Corporation of Americ with ticker code (PKG) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 134 and 90 with the average target price sitting at 106.36. With the stocks previous close at 118.7 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -10.4%. The 50 day MA is 109.32 and the 200 day MA is 99.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,341m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.packagingcorp.com

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. This segment sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. The Paper segment manufactures and sells commodity and specialty papers, as well as communication-based papers, such as cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers. This segment sells white papers through its sales and marketing organization. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn