Packaging Corporation of Americ – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.1% Downside

Packaging Corporation of Americ with ticker code (PKG) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 90 and has a mean target at 101.55. With the stocks previous close at 112.96 this would indicate that there is a downside of -10.1%. The 50 day MA is 101.66 and the 200 day moving average is 96.38. The market cap for the company is $10,730m. Visit the company website at: http://www.packagingcorp.com

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. This segment sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. The Paper segment manufactures and sells commodity and specialty papers, as well as communication-based papers, such as cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers. This segment sells white papers through its sales and marketing organization. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

