Packaging Corporation of Americ – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Packaging Corporation of Americ found using ticker (PKG) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 172 and 99 and has a mean target at 127.3. Now with the previous closing price of 118.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 122.88 and the 200 day moving average is 142.27. The market cap for the company is $11,364m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.packagingcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $12,204m based on the market concensus.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. This segment sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. The Paper segment manufactures and sells commodity and specialty papers, as well as communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers. This segment sells white papers through its sales and marketing organization. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.