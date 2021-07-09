Packaging Corporation of Americ – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

Packaging Corporation of Americ with ticker code (PKG) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 174 and 114 calculating the mean target price we have 146.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 137.62 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.2%. The day 50 moving average is 141.36 and the 200 day moving average is 139.79. The market cap for the company is $12,932m. Find out more information at: http://www.packagingcorp.com

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. This segment sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. The Paper segment manufactures and sells commodity and specialty papers, as well as communication-based papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers. This segment sells white papers through its sales and marketing organization. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.