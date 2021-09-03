Packaging Corporation of Americ – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.3% Downside

Packaging Corporation of Americ with ticker code (PKG) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 175 and 115 calculating the average target price we see 147.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 153.94 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.3%. The 50 day MA is 141.86 and the 200 day MA is 140.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,564m. Visit the company website at: http://www.packagingcorp.com

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. This segment sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. The Paper segment manufactures and sells commodity and specialty papers, as well as communication-based papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers. This segment sells white papers through its sales and marketing organization. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.