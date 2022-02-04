Packaging Corporation of Americ – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.7% Downside

Packaging Corporation of Americ with ticker code (PKG) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 127 and has a mean target at 141.78. With the stocks previous close at 147.26 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.7%. The day 50 moving average is 135.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 140.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,076m. Find out more information at: https://www.packagingcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $13,552m based on the market concensus.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. This segment sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. The Paper segment manufactures and sells commodity and specialty papers, as well as communication-based papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers. This segment sells white papers through its sales and marketing organization. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.