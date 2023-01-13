Packaging Corporation of Americ – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.2% Downside

Packaging Corporation of Americ found using ticker (PKG) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 165 and 99 calculating the average target price we see 129.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 133.58 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -3.2%. The day 50 moving average is 130.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 138.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,582m. Visit the company website at: https://www.packagingcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $12,180m based on the market concensus.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. This segment sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. The Paper segment manufactures and sells commodity and specialty papers, as well as communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers. This segment sells white papers through its sales and marketing organization. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.