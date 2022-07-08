Pacific Gas & Electric Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.4% Upside

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. with ticker code (PCG) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 11.5 calculating the average target price we see 16.65. Now with the previous closing price of 9.83 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 69.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.65. The market cap for the company is $20,252m. Company Website: https://www.pgecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $34,303m based on the market concensus.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2021, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines; 33 electric transmission substations, approximately 108,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 67 transmission switching substations, and 753 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,200 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.