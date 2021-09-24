Twitter
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.7% Upside

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. found using ticker (PCG) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 10 with a mean TP of 14.38. Now with the previous closing price of 9.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 45.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.28 while the 200 day moving average is 10.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,429m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pgecorp.com

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2020, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines, 35 electric transmission substations, approximately 108,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 68 transmission switching substations, and 758 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,500 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,300 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

