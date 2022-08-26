Pacific Gas & Electric Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.6% Upside

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. found using ticker (PCG) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 16.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.82 while the 200 day moving average is 11.72. The market cap for the company is $30,818m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pgecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $42,092m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2021, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines; 33 electric transmission substations, approximately 108,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 67 transmission switching substations, and 753 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,200 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.