Pacific Gas & Electric Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.8% Upside

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. found using ticker (PCG) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 12 and has a mean target at 14.58. With the stocks previous close at 11.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.8%. The 50 day MA is 11.37 while the 200 day moving average is 11.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,722m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pgecorp.com

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2020, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines, 35 electric transmission substations, approximately 108,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 68 transmission switching substations, and 758 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,500 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,300 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.