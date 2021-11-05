Pacific Gas & Electric Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.9% Upside

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. with ticker code (PCG) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 10.5 with a mean TP of 14.58. With the stocks previous close at 11.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.63 and the 200 day MA is 10.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $26,232m. Find out more information at: http://www.pgecorp.com

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2020, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines, 35 electric transmission substations, approximately 108,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 68 transmission switching substations, and 758 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,500 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,300 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.