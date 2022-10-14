Pacific Gas & Electric Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. with ticker code (PCG) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 14 and has a mean target at 16.75. With the stocks previous close at 14.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.74 while the 200 day moving average is 11.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $35,280m. Company Website: https://www.pgecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $42,000m based on the market concensus.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2021, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines; 33 electric transmission substations, approximately 108,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 67 transmission switching substations, and 753 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,200 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.