Pacific Gas & Electric Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. found using ticker (PCG) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 15 and has a mean target at 18.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.6%. The day 50 moving average is 15.56 and the 200 day moving average is 13.04. The market cap for the company is $32,774m. Find out more information at: https://www.pgecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $38,548m based on the market concensus.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2021, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines; 33 electric transmission substations, approximately 108,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 67 transmission switching substations, and 753 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,200 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.