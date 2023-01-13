Pacific Gas & Electric Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.9% Upside

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. with ticker code (PCG) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 18.27. Now with the previous closing price of 15.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.52 and the 200 day MA is 12.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $33,900m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pgecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $39,298m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2021, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines; 33 electric transmission substations, approximately 108,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 67 transmission switching substations, and 753 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,200 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.