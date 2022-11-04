Pacific Gas & Electric Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. with ticker code (PCG) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 12.5 calculating the mean target price we have 17.04. Now with the previous closing price of 14.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The day 50 moving average is 13.61 and the 200 day MA is 12.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $30,213m. Company Website: https://www.pgecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $34,483m based on the market concensus.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2021, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines; 33 electric transmission substations, approximately 108,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 67 transmission switching substations, and 753 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,200 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.