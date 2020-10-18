Pacific Gas & Electric Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.7% Upside

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. with ticker code (PCG) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 11 and has a mean target at 13. Now with the previous closing price of 10.51 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.7%. The day 50 moving average is 9.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,913m. Find out more information at: http://www.pgecorp.com

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2019, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines, 33 electric transmission substations, approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 68 transmission switching substations, and 760 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,300 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,300 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. On January 29, 2019, PG&E Corporation filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.

