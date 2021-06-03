Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Pacific Ethanol – Consensus Indicates Potential 162.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Pacific Ethanol with ticker code (PEIX) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20.5 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 16.5. Now with the previous closing price of 6.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 162.3%. The 50 day MA is 6.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $451m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pacificethanol.com

Pacific Ethanol produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties. The company also offers ethanol transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; distillers grains and other feed co-products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company owns and operates nine ethanol production facilities, including four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho; and five plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois and Nebraska. Pacific Ethanol was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.