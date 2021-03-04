Pacific Ethanol – Consensus Indicates Potential 162.3% Upside

Pacific Ethanol found using ticker (PEIX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20.5 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 16.5. With the stocks previous close at 6.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 162.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.63. The market cap for the company is $451m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pacificethanol.com

Pacific Ethanol produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties. The company also offers ethanol transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; distillers grains and other feed co-products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company owns and operates nine ethanol production facilities, including four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho; and five plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois and Nebraska. Pacific Ethanol was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.