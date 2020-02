PACCAR Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 4.1% Upside

PACCAR Inc. found using ticker (PCAR) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 92 and 64 with the average target price sitting at 78.47. With the stocks previous close at 75.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 77.67 while the 200 day moving average is 73.88. The market cap for the company is $26,099m. Visit the company website at: http://www.paccar.com

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name. It also provides equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owner/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.